AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,173,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189,750 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AT&T were worth $50,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

T traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.23. 6,902,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,495,773. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

