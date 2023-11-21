Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target Lowered to C$0.61 at Jefferies Financial Group

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from C$0.69 to C$0.61 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. CIBC cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$0.85 to C$0.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of ACB stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 385,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,904. The company has a market cap of C$304.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.13. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$0.56 and a 12-month high of C$1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.74.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

