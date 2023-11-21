Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target Lowered to C$0.61 at Jefferies Financial Group

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from C$0.69 to C$0.61 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.69% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. CIBC cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$0.85 to C$0.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.
