Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.91-$1.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.422-$1.437 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Autodesk from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $235.11.

ADSK traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.67. 1,939,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,463. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $232.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.22.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,040,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total transaction of $1,033,818.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,916 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,068.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,599,720. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

