Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.43-$7.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.08 billion-$5.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.43 billion. Autodesk also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.91-$1.97 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Autodesk from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Autodesk from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $235.11.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $2.03 on Tuesday, hitting $217.67. 1,931,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.50 and its 200 day moving average is $207.22. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $179.61 and a 52 week high of $232.15. The company has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,040,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,599,720 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Autodesk by 8.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 3.6% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the software company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

