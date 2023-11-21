Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.43-$7.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.08 billion-$5.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.43 billion. Autodesk also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.91-$1.97 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $235.11.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.9 %

ADSK stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,954,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,463. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $179.61 and a 52-week high of $232.15. The firm has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,599,720 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 140.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

