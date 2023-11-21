Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,812,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 2,758,681 shares.The stock last traded at $114.51 and had previously closed at $111.29.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth $5,390,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Baidu by 31.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Baidu by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 255,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,284,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,118,000 after purchasing an additional 82,506 shares during the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

