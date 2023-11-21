Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Lowered to C$120.00 at National Bankshares

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$123.00 to C$120.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$132.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. CSFB set a C$128.00 price target on Bank of Montreal and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$131.73.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of BMO traded down C$0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$111.41. The stock had a trading volume of 496,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,336. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$110.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$115.37. The company has a market cap of C$79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$102.67 and a 1-year high of C$137.64.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported C$2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.06 by C($0.28). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 23.03%. The company had revenue of C$7.93 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 12.9651023 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading

