Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Lowered to C$65.00 at National Bankshares

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.00 to C$64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$69.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. CIBC lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.00 to C$64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$68.64.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

BNS stock traded down C$0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$60.57. The stock had a trading volume of 736,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,212. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$55.20 and a 1-year high of C$74.41. The stock has a market cap of C$73.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$60.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$63.39.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported C$1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72 by C$0.01. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 28.26%. The business had revenue of C$8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.2576687 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.