Barclays Trims Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Target Price to GBX 6,000

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 6,300 ($78.82) to GBX 6,000 ($75.07) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 27.36% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,300 ($78.82) to GBX 5,800 ($72.56) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($87.58) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,851.43 ($73.21).
In other news, insider Brendan Horgan sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,174 ($64.73), for a total transaction of £7,761,000 ($9,709,746.03). 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
