Barclays Trims Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Target Price to GBX 6,000

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 6,300 ($78.82) to GBX 6,000 ($75.07) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 27.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,300 ($78.82) to GBX 5,800 ($72.56) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($87.58) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,851.43 ($73.21).

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AHT

Ashtead Group Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Ashtead Group

AHT stock traded up GBX 17 ($0.21) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4,711 ($58.94). The stock had a trading volume of 976,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,849. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,386 ($54.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,012 ($75.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,529.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,949.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,171.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In other news, insider Brendan Horgan sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,174 ($64.73), for a total transaction of £7,761,000 ($9,709,746.03). 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ashtead Group

(Get Free Report)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.