BellRing Brands’ (BRBR) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $47.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BRBR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.62.

Shares of NYSE BRBR traded up $2.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,633. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $49.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.16.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.65 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $2,376,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 3.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 142,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 14,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,232,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,040,000 after purchasing an additional 23,769 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

