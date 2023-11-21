Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZM. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.55.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ZM

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ZM stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.76. 10,155,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,755,968. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.15. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $58.87 and a fifty-two week high of $85.13. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of -0.16.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $748,458.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 16,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,070,664.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,890.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $748,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,375 shares of company stock worth $10,417,755. 11.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $3,623,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 45.8% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 7.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 931.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.