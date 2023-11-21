Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 68.56% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TCOM. Nomura cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Trip.com Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.85.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Trip.com Group
Trip.com Group Trading Down 11.0 %
Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 5.01%. Research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at about $826,332,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 15,964.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,508,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $213,195,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth $168,290,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,531 shares during the period. 38.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trip.com Group Company Profile
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trip.com Group
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Microsoft’s dynamic move: Shares surge as new AI unit established
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Wynn Resorts has an ace up its sleeve
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Zoom Video Communications: A tech phoenix ready to rise
Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.