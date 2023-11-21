Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 68.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TCOM. Nomura cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Trip.com Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.85.

NASDAQ TCOM traded down $4.04 on Tuesday, hitting $32.63. 10,669,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,495,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $43.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.69.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 5.01%. Research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at about $826,332,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 15,964.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,508,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $213,195,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth $168,290,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,531 shares during the period. 38.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

