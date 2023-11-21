Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Trading Down 10%

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 659,895 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 325% from the average daily volume of 155,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Benton Resources Stock Down 15.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$25.55 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06.

Benton Resources Company Profile

Benton Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, lithium, and cesium assets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

