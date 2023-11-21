Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) PT Lowered to $74.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.23.

BERY stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.71. 314,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,106. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $68.01.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $763,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,469.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

