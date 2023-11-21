Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) & Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Head-To-Head Comparison

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) and Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Air and Ainos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Air N/A -152.87% -92.39% Ainos -515.80% -44.32% -40.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Beyond Air and Ainos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Air 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ainos 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Beyond Air presently has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 609.78%. Given Beyond Air’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Beyond Air is more favorable than Ainos.

30.6% of Beyond Air shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Ainos shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Beyond Air shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Ainos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beyond Air and Ainos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Air $298,000.00 165.22 -$55.82 million ($2.06) -0.75 Ainos $1.14 million 11.12 -$14.01 million ($0.51) -1.23

Ainos has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Air. Ainos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beyond Air, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Beyond Air has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ainos has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Beyond Air beats Ainos on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc. operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn. The company is also developing LungFit PRO for the treatment of viral lung infections, such as community-acquired viral pneumonia, including COVID-19, as well as bronchiolitis in hospitalized patients; and LungFit GO for the treatment of nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc. in June 2019. Beyond Air, Inc. is based in Garden City, New York.

About Ainos

Ainos, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan. It also provides women's health, pneumonia, Ainos Pen, AI Nose, and other products. Ainos, Inc. was formerly known as Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Ainos, Inc. in May 2021. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in San Diego, California.

