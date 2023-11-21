Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of LON BYG traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,066 ($13.34). 643,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 983.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,055.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,665.00, a P/E/G ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.58. Big Yellow Group has a one year low of GBX 901 ($11.27) and a one year high of GBX 1,307 ($16.35).

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 108 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 11 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.3 million sq ft.

