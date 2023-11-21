B&M European Value Retail’s (BME) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

BME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 513 ($6.42) to GBX 550 ($6.88) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 513 ($6.42) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 645 ($8.07) to GBX 630 ($7.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 526.86 ($6.59).

LON:BME traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 534 ($6.68). 1,501,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,580,138. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,525.71 and a beta of 1.13. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 397.90 ($4.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 592.60 ($7.41). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 556.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 545.29.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

