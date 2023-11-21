Bokf Na Sells 445 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Bokf Na decreased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $12,017,920,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.27. The company had a trading volume of 680,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,452. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.44. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $79.20 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 71.63%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LYB. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.07.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

