Bokf Na Trims Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Bokf Na cut its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,145,000 after buying an additional 582,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,387,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 148.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the period. 7.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BTI shares. Argus lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of BTI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.76. 1,846,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,888,976. The company has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.57. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.19 and a 200 day moving average of $32.39.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

