Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Holdings Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,854,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 597,940 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.33% of Boston Scientific worth $262,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 38,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 13,971 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $742,418.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,119.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 408,996 shares of company stock valued at $21,589,497. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,057,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,117,117. The stock has a market cap of $80.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $55.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.33.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

