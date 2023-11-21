Brenda Gayle Balog Sells 10,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Brenda Gayle Balog sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.00, for a total transaction of C$920,000.00.
Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance
TSE CNQ traded down C$0.85 on Tuesday, reaching C$90.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,325,965. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$88.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$81.59. The stock has a market cap of C$99.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.91. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$67.13 and a twelve month high of C$93.44.
Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 61.82%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Report on Canadian Natural Resources
Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Natural Resources
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Microsoft’s dynamic move: Shares surge as new AI unit established
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Wynn Resorts has an ace up its sleeve
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Zoom Video Communications: A tech phoenix ready to rise
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.