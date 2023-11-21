Brenda Gayle Balog Sells 10,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Brenda Gayle Balog sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.00, for a total transaction of C$920,000.00.

TSE CNQ traded down C$0.85 on Tuesday, reaching C$90.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,325,965. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$88.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$81.59. The stock has a market cap of C$99.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.91. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$67.13 and a twelve month high of C$93.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$99.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$94.33.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

