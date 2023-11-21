Brian Chi Hong Liu Buys 4,000 Shares of Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) Stock

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSLGet Free Report) Senior Officer Brian Chi Hong Liu bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.95 per share, with a total value of C$11,800.00.

Tree Island Steel Stock Performance

Shares of TSL traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.95. 4,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,272. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$80.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.74, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 6.37. Tree Island Steel Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$2.81 and a 1-year high of C$3.85.

Tree Island Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Tree Island Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

About Tree Island Steel

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers low-carbon and high-carbon galvanized steel wires; clean and bright wire for industrial and original equipment manufacturer customers; agricultural products, including fencing, barbed wire, galvanized wire, and bright wire, as well as other fabricated wire products specifically for farming, ranching, and vineyards; welded wire concrete reinforcing mesh and other fabricated wire products for heavy construction industry and infrastructure projects; and nails and stucco reinforcing products for residential and light commercial construction.

