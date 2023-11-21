Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 130.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $42,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2,450.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $17.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $978.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,442,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $871.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $843.08. The firm has a market cap of $403.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $514.83 and a one year high of $999.87.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 56.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $995.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

