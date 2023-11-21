Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) is Mangham Associates LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Mangham Associates LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable accounts for 4.0% of Mangham Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mangham Associates LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.91. The company had a trading volume of 425,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,839. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.11. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.55 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -275.51%.

BEPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

