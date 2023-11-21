Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues Earnings Results

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Burlington Stores updated its Q4 guidance to $3.04-3.19 EPS.
Burlington Stores Trading Up 21.9 %
Shares of BURL stock traded up $29.91 on Tuesday, reaching $166.62. 3,471,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,374. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $239.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 12.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 25.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 29.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 15.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
