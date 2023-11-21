Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,215,993 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 1,250,836 shares.The stock last traded at $161.18 and had previously closed at $136.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BURL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.45.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.28.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 2.92%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth $27,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores



Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

