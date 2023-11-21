C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) versus Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Financial Survey

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) and C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.6% of Safe Bulkers shares are held by institutional investors. 40.3% of Safe Bulkers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Safe Bulkers and C3is’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe Bulkers 29.30% 10.09% 6.22% C3is N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe Bulkers 0 1 0 0 2.00 C3is 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Safe Bulkers and C3is, as provided by MarketBeat.

Safe Bulkers currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.20%. Given Safe Bulkers’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Safe Bulkers is more favorable than C3is.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Safe Bulkers and C3is’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe Bulkers $349.72 million 1.14 $172.55 million $0.67 5.34 C3is $14.55 million 0.23 N/A N/A N/A

Safe Bulkers has higher revenue and earnings than C3is.

Summary

Safe Bulkers beats C3is on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 2023, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 4.5 million deadweight tons. Its fleet consisted of 12 Panamax class vessels, 7 Kamsarmax class vessels, 17 post- Panamax class vessels, and 8 Capesize class vessels. Safe Bulkers, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

About C3is

C3is Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers, and traders. The company owns and operates a fleet of two handysize drybulk carriers which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. C3is Inc. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Majuro, Marshall Islands.

