Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.08% of Cadence Design Systems worth $51,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,536,144,000 after purchasing an additional 713,650,718 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,966 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,520,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $227,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares in the company, valued at $21,770,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total value of $279,855.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,080 shares in the company, valued at $15,321,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,770,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,575. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.67. 201,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.88 and a 12 month high of $274.32.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.