Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

11/14/2023 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/6/2023 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/31/2023 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

10/31/2023 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2023 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/5/2023 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CLMT stock traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $15.33. The company had a trading volume of 95,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,447. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.92.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Research analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 335.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

