Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) Shares Sold by Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. reduced its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. owned 0.52% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SYLD stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.26. The company had a trading volume of 278,306 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $793.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3046 per share. This is a positive change from Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

