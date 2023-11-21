Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Trading Up 4.8%

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.69 and last traded at $63.49. Approximately 636,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 274,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAMT shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Camtek from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.86.

Get Camtek alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Camtek

Camtek Stock Up 5.4 %

Institutional Trading of Camtek

The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.05 and a 200-day moving average of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Camtek during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Camtek during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Camtek during the first quarter worth $62,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Camtek by 116.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Camtek in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.