Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given a C$33.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) has been given a C$33.00 price target by equities researchers at National Bankshares in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CWB. CSFB lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.58.

Canadian Western Bank stock traded down C$0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$28.73. The stock had a trading volume of 95,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,121. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$22.96 and a 1-year high of C$29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.47.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 1st. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.08. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of C$283.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$276.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.7197943 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

