Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM – Get Free Report) shot up 10.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 221,663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 288% from the average session volume of 57,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Canagold Resources Stock Up 7.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$32.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Canagold Resources Company Profile

Canagold Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the New Polaris gold mine project that consist of 61 crown granted mineral claims and 1 modified grid claim covering an area of approximately 2,956 acres located at Tulsequah River Valley.

