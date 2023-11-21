Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target Raised to C$0.73 at Jefferies Financial Group

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$0.59 to C$0.73 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WEED. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$0.45 to C$0.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$0.56 to C$0.65 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$0.60 to C$1.30 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.10 to C$1.49 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$0.70 to C$1.80 in a report on Friday, September 15th.

WEED stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,130,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,848,936. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$646.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.19. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of C$0.46 and a 1 year high of C$6.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.09.

In other Canopy Growth news, Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 38,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total value of C$31,186.62. Corporate insiders own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

