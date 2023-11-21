Capasso Planning Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 297,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,828,000 after buying an additional 13,798 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 7.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 938,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,661,000 after acquiring an additional 68,563 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $38,635,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,842,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,195 shares during the period. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 20,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CVX traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,721,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,353,683. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.74 and a 52 week high of $187.81. The stock has a market cap of $270.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.