Capasso Planning Partners LLC Sells 403 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 233,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,431,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,220,000 after buying an additional 57,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,910,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,179,000 after buying an additional 2,078,051 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,898,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,043,000 after acquiring an additional 589,002 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 410,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,682,000 after acquiring an additional 35,253 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $40.62. 3,022,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,977,850. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.24.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

