Capasso Planning Partners LLC Sells 8,454 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,454 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.00. 947,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,601. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $49.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.37.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0793 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

