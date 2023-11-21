Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 549,876 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 305,216 shares.The stock last traded at $21.84 and had previously closed at $21.86.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.00.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGCP. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $75,868,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,661,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,224,000 after buying an additional 1,173,889 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 36.6% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,766,000 after purchasing an additional 598,992 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,587,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,123,000 after purchasing an additional 260,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,490,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,184,000 after buying an additional 502,311 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

