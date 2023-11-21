Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CCL

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

CCL traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,747,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,818,082. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.53. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at $12,486,481.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $3,052,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at $12,433,750,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 168.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 59.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.