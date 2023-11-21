Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) PT Lowered to $15.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.04% from the stock’s current price.

CCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

CCL stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.28. 17,689,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,827,535. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.53. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 2.45.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 350,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at $12,486,481.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,697,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 31,037 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

