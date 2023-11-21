Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Sold by Deuterium Capital Management LLC

Deuterium Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Carvana makes up approximately 0.7% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carvana by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 543,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,087,000 after acquiring an additional 239,221 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 104.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 894,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,198,000 after purchasing an additional 456,299 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 701.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 44,303 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,174 shares in the company, valued at $8,093,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Carvana from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVNA

Carvana Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of Carvana stock traded down $2.16 on Tuesday, reaching $30.96. 2,440,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,407,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 3.09. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.93.

About Carvana

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.