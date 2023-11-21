CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) versus MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Head-To-Head Comparison

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Free Report) and CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.1% of MTY Food Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of CAVA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MTY Food Group and CAVA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTY Food Group N/A N/A N/A CAVA Group -1.12% -13.72% -0.97%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTY Food Group N/A N/A N/A $1.41 26.68 CAVA Group $681.47 million 5.62 -$58.99 million N/A N/A

This table compares MTY Food Group and CAVA Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MTY Food Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CAVA Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MTY Food Group and CAVA Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MTY Food Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 CAVA Group 0 4 7 0 2.64

MTY Food Group presently has a consensus price target of $57.30, suggesting a potential upside of 52.31%. CAVA Group has a consensus price target of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.51%. Given MTY Food Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MTY Food Group is more favorable than CAVA Group.

Summary

MTY Food Group beats CAVA Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc. operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc. and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc. in July 2003. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc. owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

