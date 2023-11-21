CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$74.33.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$65.00 price target on shares of CCL Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CCL Industries
CCL Industries Stock Performance
CCL Industries Company Profile
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CCL Industries
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Microsoft’s dynamic move: Shares surge as new AI unit established
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Wynn Resorts has an ace up its sleeve
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Zoom Video Communications: A tech phoenix ready to rise
Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.