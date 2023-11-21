CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$74.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$65.00 price target on shares of CCL Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

TSE:CCL.B traded down C$0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$57.69. The stock had a trading volume of 64,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,210. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.31. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of C$52.82 and a 1-year high of C$71.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$56.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$60.92.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

