Celsius (CELH) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Celsius (NASDAQ: CELH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/15/2023 – Celsius had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/13/2023 – Celsius is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2023 – Celsius had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

11/1/2023 – Celsius had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2023 – Celsius is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.33 price target on the stock.

10/23/2023 – Celsius is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/2/2023 – Celsius had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $73.33 price target on the stock.

9/29/2023 – Celsius had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $60.00 to $65.00.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of CELH traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,990,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,849. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.17. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.25 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Celsius Holdings Inc alerts:

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. Celsius had a return on equity of 160.56% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $384.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

In related news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $9,986,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 331,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,062,955.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Celsius in the third quarter worth $32,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.