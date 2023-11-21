Cencora (NYSE:COR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $199.66

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $199.66 and last traded at $199.36, with a volume of 636519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COR. TheStreet raised Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cencora in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

Get Cencora alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on COR

Cencora Stock Performance

Cencora Increases Dividend

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.69. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total value of $669,271.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,194.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,343,672 shares of company stock valued at $262,243,280. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cencora by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cencora by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,257,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,302,000 after buying an additional 6,086,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,683,000 after buying an additional 317,207 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cencora by 7.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,002,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,122,000 after buying an additional 499,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cencora by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,493,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,514,000 after acquiring an additional 98,879 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cencora

(Get Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.