Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Acquires 15,379 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 126.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,545 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems accounts for about 5.1% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 268,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,898,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 260,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,190,000 after buying an additional 37,205 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 76,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,999,000 after buying an additional 12,074 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,194,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,770,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total transaction of $965,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,087,940.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,770,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,575 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,491. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.88 and a 52 week high of $274.32. The firm has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a PE ratio of 76.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

