Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Buys Shares of 1,590 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,414,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,681,000 after buying an additional 400,044 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,014 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Snowflake by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,782,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,229,000 after acquiring an additional 165,875 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Snowflake by 48,395.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,686 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 7.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,420,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,733,000 after purchasing an additional 251,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNOW traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $167.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,346,215. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.47. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $193.94. The stock has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.73 and a beta of 0.77.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $115,391.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,135.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $222,961.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,108,013.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $115,391.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,135.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,446 shares of company stock valued at $14,733,361. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNOW. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.52.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

