Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Cuts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 67.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 1.4% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.77.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.79. The stock had a trading volume of 23,527,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,973,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,012.75, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

