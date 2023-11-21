Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Decreases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up approximately 1.7% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 16.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.0% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total transaction of $2,664,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,457,874.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,649,228 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $614.77.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $665.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,873. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $353.62 and a one year high of $670.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $579.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $560.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

