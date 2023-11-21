Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Has $4.87 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,955 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 3.8% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on META. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.26.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $199,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,407,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $199,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,407,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 231,873 shares of company stock valued at $75,354,118. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:META traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $337.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,246,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,147,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.32 and a 52 week high of $341.87. The company has a market capitalization of $868.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $312.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.76.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.